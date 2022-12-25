Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 11,151 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.3 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

