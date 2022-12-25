Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 470 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $377.39 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

