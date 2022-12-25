Brookstone Capital Management Sells 5,891 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQJ. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3,163.2% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 555,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 538,120 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,846,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 401,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $33.97.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

