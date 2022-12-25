Brookstone Capital Management Sells 7,507 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in International Paper by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE IP opened at $34.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

