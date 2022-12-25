Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim increased their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $203.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.36 and a 200 day moving average of $210.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.