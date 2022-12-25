Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 124.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,732,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.