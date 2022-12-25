Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,971,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,879,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $19,221,000.

Bumble Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bumble Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMBL. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.72.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

