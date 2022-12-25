Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 289,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

Bunge Price Performance

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

