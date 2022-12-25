Burleson & Company LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $140.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

