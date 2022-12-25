Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,121 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $81.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.