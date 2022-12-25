Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 904,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,343 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $220,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

