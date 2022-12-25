Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,093 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,367 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 80.0% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $97.22 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

