Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.51. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

