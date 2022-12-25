Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2,499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $80.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.73. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $90.33. The company has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.