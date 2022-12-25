Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.45 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.