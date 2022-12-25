Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.75 Million Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,027 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.71 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.