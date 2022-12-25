Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.04 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 311,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

