Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $139.59 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 210.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 356,612 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.8% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $139,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 859 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $123.15 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.02 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

