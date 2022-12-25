Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.58 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 670,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,308 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 32,201 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,345,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,824,000 after buying an additional 243,753 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 85.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 594,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 274,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,649,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.91 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

