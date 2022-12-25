Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.28 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FDX opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

