Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,295 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 52.8% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.5% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $266.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.87 and a 200 day moving average of $283.52. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

