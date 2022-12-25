Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 491 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

