Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 59,665 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,665 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 170.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $500,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $3,308,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GCOW opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.