Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 977,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $85,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

