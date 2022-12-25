Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 94 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $242.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.74. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.
