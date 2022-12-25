Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 968 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,306,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

