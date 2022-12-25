Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 265.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $132.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.96. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

