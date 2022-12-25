Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 14,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $318.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

