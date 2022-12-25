Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 647 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $364.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.