Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $262.00

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 261.20 ($3.17), with a volume of 1227682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251 ($3.05).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.73) to GBX 250 ($3.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Capricorn Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 248.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 235.27. The company has a market cap of £815.41 million and a PE ratio of 186.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

