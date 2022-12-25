Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Sells $39,512.62 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $10.30 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARA. StockNews.com began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

