Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.75

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $886.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Puerto by 83.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Central Puerto by 130.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Puerto by 29.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Central Puerto by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

