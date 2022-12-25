Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.81. Cerus shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 4,645 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cerus to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $658.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $48,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 520,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 214,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

