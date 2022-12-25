CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,060 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $2,455,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 871,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,811,000 after buying an additional 106,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 399,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,425,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE JPM opened at $131.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

