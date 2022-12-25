ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Up to $27.75

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.75, but opened at $28.42. ChampionX shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 730 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,903 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,837,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 207,976 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.