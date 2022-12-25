ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Rex S. Jackson Sells 13,805 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $131,561.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,099,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,462.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ChargePoint stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 40.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 17.2% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 181.0% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 7.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

