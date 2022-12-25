ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Rex S. Jackson Sells 13,805 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $131,561.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,099,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,462.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ChargePoint Trading Down 3.9 %
ChargePoint stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.