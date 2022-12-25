ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CTO Sells $37,309.95 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $37,309.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 637,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,277.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ChargePoint Trading Down 3.9 %
ChargePoint stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.