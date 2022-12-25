ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CTO Sells $37,309.95 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $37,309.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 637,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,277.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Trading Down 3.9 %

ChargePoint stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

About ChargePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 62,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.