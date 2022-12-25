Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.42.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $218.50 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.64 and its 200-day moving average is $216.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

