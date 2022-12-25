Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $4,469,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 300,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 947,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $1,277,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHGG opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.07. Chegg has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

