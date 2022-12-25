Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.7% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 443,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $177.40 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $115.41 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

