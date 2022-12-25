Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 101,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 184,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 3.1 %

Chevron stock opened at $177.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $115.41 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

