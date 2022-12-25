Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $177.40 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $115.41 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.19.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

