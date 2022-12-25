Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,321,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,697,000 after buying an additional 341,671 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $177.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $115.41 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

