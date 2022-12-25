Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.4% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $219.65 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

