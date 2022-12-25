CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Senior Officer Darie Urbanky Sells 3,982 Shares

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darie Urbanky sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$53,088.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,332,233.42.

CI Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$13.31 on Friday. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of C$11.85 and a twelve month high of C$28.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$513.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.