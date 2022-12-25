CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFFHF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance cut shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFFHF opened at 0.33 on Thursday. CIFI Holdings has a twelve month low of 0.33 and a twelve month high of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

