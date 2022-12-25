CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFFHF. Citigroup cut CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DBS Vickers cut CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. China Renaissance cut CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFFHF opened at 0.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.33. CIFI Holdings has a 52 week low of 0.33 and a 52 week high of 0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

