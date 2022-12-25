Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $329.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cigna Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 451.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 456,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI opened at $334.31 on Friday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.55.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

