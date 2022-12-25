Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

