Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Up to $7.41

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $8.51. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 4,793 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $501.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 116.54% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 5.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 61.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 14.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 58.3% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 186,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 61.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

